Today, Friday, May 29, brings patchy rain to Tavistock, with temperatures near 19°C and dropping to about 9°C overnight. The skies might clear later, but a chance of light showers persists. Mild breezes should accompany these weather conditions, so locals can expect a mix of scattered rain and sunny spells.
Tomorrow is set to be bright and sunny, delivering temperatures near 20°C and dipping to about 8°C late on. Clear skies should dominate much of the day, with almost no rain predicted. Comfortable conditions make it a great opportunity for those who enjoy calmer weather and clear sunshine all round.
This weekend may see patchy rain returning on Sunday, with temperatures near 19°C and lows about 9°C. Showers could appear at various times, but the day might still see a few sunny intervals. Moderate clouds and a noticeable chance of rain keep conditions changeable throughout the afternoon. Expect variable skies.
Next week sees moderate rain on Monday, with temperatures about 17°C and lows near 11°C. Rainfall could be heavier during the late hours, and the sky may stay generally cloudy. A consistent damp feel is likely, as showers linger across most of the day, bringing cool and wet conditions. Overall.
Continuing the pattern, Tuesday sees more patchy rain, with temperatures near 19°C and overnight lows about 10°C. Fog may appear at times, and there’s a chance of scattered showers throughout the afternoon. Periods of dryness are expected, but the presence of cloud cover keeps the atmosphere damp. Conditions remain moderate.
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