Today, Wednesday, May 27, begins with patchy rain and possible early thunder, then transitions to sunny spells by mid-morning. Conditions stay warm, with temperatures near 24°C and a moderate breeze. Light showers could return at dusk, yet dryness is expected to claim most of the day. Sporadic cloud cover persists.
Tomorrow brings gradual clearing after morning cloud, followed by patchy rain drifting in from midday. Temperatures about 21°C remain pleasant, with only mild gusts expected. Afternoon skies may brighten briefly, but a few lingering raindrops are possible, and dryness occasionally emerges. Overcast patches keep conditions varied until the evening calm.
Friday looks mostly clear, offering plentiful sunshine and gentle and relaxed warmth throughout. Daytime highs reach about 20°C, sustaining comfortable conditions. Rain seems unlikely, so the afternoon should remain bright with minimal cloud interruptions. Overall stability invites a laid-back atmosphere, while light breezes add a mild touch to the day.
This weekend begins on Saturday with generous sunshine and few clouds. Temperatures near 21°C create a pleasantly warm setting, accompanied by tame winds. Extended dry spells dominate, maintaining tranquillity for most hours. Blue skies are expected to persist, granting a sunny backdrop from dawn until the calmer evening shadows come.
Sunday may feature occasional patchy rain, but widespread dryness remains likely. Temperatures hover near 20°C, providing moderate warmth alongside intervals of clear sky. Light showers could appear sporadically, though any dampness looks short-lived. Mist or fog might greet early risers, but bright periods should ensue. This forecast covers entire Tavistock.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.