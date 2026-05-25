Today, Monday, May 25, in Tavistock boasts bright weather and hardly a cloud in sight. Sunshine takes centre stage, with no sign of rain from morning to dusk. Temperatures near 26°C keep the day feeling pleasantly warm. Gentle breezes add a comfortable touch, making this an ideal start to the week.
Tomorrow could see patchy rain pop up briefly, though sunny spells are likely to break through later. Temperatures about 28°C promise another warm day, despite a slight rise in humidity. Skies should clear steadily, ensuring brighter weather by afternoon, so conditions remain fairly inviting overall.
Wednesday looks slightly unsettled with a risk of morning showers, though sunshine may return by midday. Temperatures near 24°C bring a gentle dip, making things feel a bit cooler. If rain lingers, anticipate it easing quickly, leaving clearer skies before evening sets in.
Thursday ushers in calmer weather, featuring mostly sunny skies and limited cloud cover. Temperatures about 22°C signal a mild shift, easing away from earlier warmth. Daytime conditions should stay dry, with any remaining overcast patches fading. Evening likely remains comfortable, rounding off a gentle transition from midweek showers.
Friday promises partly cloudy skies and pleasant sunshine throughout much of the day. Temperatures near 23°C keep things comfortable, with minimal chance of rain. As the week winds down, weather holds steady heading into this weekend. Light breezes maintain a relaxing atmosphere, ensuring a smooth end to the working stretch. No dramatic changes are expected when the weekend arrives. Skies remain generally dry.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.