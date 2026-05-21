Today, Thursday, May 21, in Tavistock begins with lingering fog that soon lifts to reveal partly cloudy skies. Sunshine dominates much of the day, and dryness prevails under these weather conditions. Temperatures near 19°C keep the atmosphere comfortable, offering a mild daily forecast. Light cloud cover may reappear by late evening, but rain is unlikely.
Tomorrow looks unsettled with patchy rain and a chance of thunder in the afternoon. Overnight drizzle might linger, keeping skies cloudy during the early hours. Temperatures near 21°C bring mild weather, and conditions may turn more stable by late afternoon. Any heavier showers should clear quickly, restoring calmer skies into the evening.
Expect a mix of mist and sunny spells on Saturday, with occasional rain hovering around midday. Morning conditions might feature brief fog, giving way to brighter skies as the day progresses. Temperatures about 22°C maintain a pleasant feel, and short bursts of light drizzle could appear. However, clearer intervals are likely before dusk, ensuring a mild evening.
Patchy rain returns on Sunday, but morning sunshine may break through. Conditions stay mild, with temperatures near 21°C sustaining the warm trend. Intermittent drizzle is possible, although heavier downpours seem unlikely. Occasional cloud cover might persist into late afternoon, yet any lingering showers should fade gradually.
Calmer weather develops on Monday, with clearer skies and minimal drizzle. Temperatures about 23°C stay comfortably warm. Early fog may briefly linger, but sunshine should dominate by midday. Rain chances remain low, ensuring a mildly pleasant end to the weekend.
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