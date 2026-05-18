Today is Tuesday, May 18, bringing moderate rain through the day and gusty winds. Rainfall is likely to stick around, with temperatures near 11°C. Skies remain cloudy, giving the area a damp feel. The chance of showers stays high, so expect wetter conditions to dominate.
Tomorrow looks similar, with moderate rain continuing and temperatures about 15°C. The day might start cloudy, but rain is likely to fall later on. Winds could pick up slightly, keeping things breezy. Any break in the downpours will be brief, so plan for another soggy day overall.
The following day is set to see patchy rain nearby, with temperatures near 17°C. Some clouds may break occasionally, allowing a glimpse of sunshine. Rain remains possible in the afternoon, though conditions could lighten up by evening. It should feel a bit milder than earlier in the week.
Later in the week, Friday arrives with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 19°C. The air feels noticeably warmer, though clouds could linger. Dry spells should dominate, making the day more pleasant overall. A gentle breeze is expected, making everything feel calmer than before.
Heading into this weekend, sunny conditions are forecast with temperatures about 21°C. Clear skies bring a brighter feel, and the warmth should continue. Tavistock is likely to see gentle breezes, ensuring comfortable days. No significant rain is expected, leaving conditions bright to round off the week. Sunset might reveal the occasional stray cloud, yet skies remain mostly open. Temperatures hold steady quite nicely through the afternoon.
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