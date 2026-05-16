Today is Saturday, May 16 in Tavistock. Early hours see patchy rain, with occasional drizzle continuing through the day. Temperatures near 14°C during the afternoon, dropping to about 3°C by night. Breezes may pick up, but nothing too strong. Expect a damp feel overall due to consistent on-and-off rain today.
Tomorrow looks dreary as patchy rain sticks around. Afternoon can bring light drizzles, keeping things cool. Highs hover near 12°C, with overnight lows about 4°C. Occasional breaks in cloud cover might offer brief respite, but expect scattered showers throughout. Breezes could pick up slightly, yet nothing too intense. Overall, unsettled.
A grey start arrives Monday, bringing moderate rain on and off. Temperatures peak near 11°C, dipping to about 7°C overnight. Skies remain dull, and occasional downpours keep things soggy. Light breezes push through now and then, slightly lifting any lingering mist. Continued wet spells dominate much of daylight, ensuring dampness.
Heavier rainfall may appear Tuesday, matching moderate conditions and pushing temperatures near 16°C by afternoon. Overnight stays about 11°C, maintaining a milder feel. Showers mix with occasional drizzle, but pockets of cloud breaks are still possible. Gusts could strengthen, though not excessively. The air remains moist throughout the day, unchanged.
Slightly brighter skies unfold Wednesday, with patchy rain easing off significantly. Temperatures climb about 17°C, dipping near 10°C later on. Fog could linger by evening, but sunshine peeks through midday. Winds remain moderate, offering a calmer atmosphere compared to earlier in the week. Minimal rain keeps conditions relatively pleasant overall.
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