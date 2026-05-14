Today (Thursday, May 14) in Tavistock features patchy rain with occasional drizzle. Temperatures about 11°C and gusts close to 21 mph might keep conditions breezy. Skies could brighten later, but the chance of rain remains high. Expect fairly cool air early near 4°C, so it might feel fresh.
Tomorrow sees periods of patchy rain again, with temperatures near 12°C. The morning may start crisp about 2°C, then gradually warm, though showers could appear. Conditions should remain calmer than today, with moderate breezes.
Saturday’s outlook suggests patchy rain early on, with possible light showers in the afternoon. Temperatures about 11°C could provide mild conditions, and overnight lows near 1°C keep the air chilly after sundown. Mornings may start partly cloudy before thicker clouds roll in. Occasional drizzle is likely, but some drier spells could emerge later.
Sunday promises more unsettled weather, featuring patchy rain and occasional drizzle. A high chance of showers means carrying on with cautious optimism. Temperatures near 14°C by midday might feel comfortable, although morning values about 5°C could be brisk. Skies may remain grey, with drizzle into the evening and a moderate breeze keeping things fresh.
Monday looks set for moderate rain, with temperatures about 13°C during the day. Mist could linger in the morning, and stronger winds up to roughly 24 mph might feature. Moments of lighter rain could appear, but overall dampness is expected. Overnight, conditions might remain unsettled, with lows near 4°C. Eventually, skies might hint at drier interludes later. Some gusts remain possible.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.