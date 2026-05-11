Today is Monday, May 11 in Tavistock, bringing patchy rain that may persist through the afternoon. Temperatures near 13°C should feel cool, dropping about 3°C overnight. Occasional clearer skies might break through, but rain remains a strong possibility. Light conditions are expected early, with chances of drizzle increasing later in the day.
Tomorrow looks drier overall, though patchy clouds and brief rain could appear. Temperatures climb near 14°C by midday, with lows about 2°C at dawn. Sunny spells may develop, so expect a brighter feel despite the lingering risk of a shower. Breezes stay moderate, ensuring slightly milder conditions during the afternoon.
A damp Wednesday might bring frequent rain, with top temperatures near 12°C and lows about 6°C. Intermittent showers are likely, so some damp spells could linger through midday. Cloud cover may dominate, though occasional breaks are possible. Conditions turn breezier later, making the air feel fresher if the rainfall eases.
A showery Thursday should see temperatures near 11°C and lows about 6°C. Overcast skies could linger, but a few brighter spells may appear through the morning. Rain intervals seem more likely later on, so occasional wet conditions might persist. Winds stay noticeable, adding extra freshness in the slightly cooler air.
A rainy Friday could see moderate downpours at times, with highs near 12°C and lows about 6°C. Showers look steady throughout midday, bringing a damp feel to many spots. Drizzle may ease briefly before returning later. Overcast skies dominate, adding to the unsettled vibe while temperatures remain fairly mild overall.
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