Today (Thursday, May 7) in Tavistock sees patchy rain drifting through much of the day, with clouds lingering and only limited breaks. This weather forecast suggests occasional drizzle that keeps the atmosphere rather damp. Temperatures reach near 13°C in the afternoon and dip close to 6°C overnight, making for a cool end to the evening.
Tomorrow looks a bit drier, although occasional rain could appear early on. Expect temperatures about 16°C during the warmest part of the day and near 6°C at night. Skies brighten later, offering a chance for more sunshine. Light breezes keep conditions gentle through midday, creating a comfortable atmosphere overall.
A mild stretch arrives on Saturday, with temperatures near 18°C by midday and a small risk of late showers. The morning promises comfortable conditions, while the late afternoon might see passing rain clouds drifting in. Otherwise, the day remains mostly dry. Expect a mild breeze under mostly cloud-free skies.
Plenty of sunshine is expected Sunday, pushing highs to about 16°C. Early morning can feel cool near 5°C, yet the overall trend is bright and pleasant. Light winds keep conditions calm, with only a small chance of any stray rain. Late afternoon might see a fleeting sprinkle, but it likely fades quickly. Breezes continue throughout the evening.
A cooler trend sets in Monday, with a possible high near 13°C and showers returning around midday. Overnight could dip towards 3°C, bringing a chilly twist after sundown. Intermittent rain may slip through afternoon hours, but conditions should improve by late evening.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.