Today, Wednesday, May 6, looks cloudy with patchy rain on and off. Temperatures near 12°C keep conditions cool throughout the daytime, and some light showers may linger well into the afternoon. Breezes remain gentle, so expect occasional damp spells under grey skies. Evening could see a slight drop in rainfall.
Tomorrow retains a rather grey outlook, with on-and-off rain and temperatures about 14°C. Breezes may pick up mid-afternoon, allowing occasional brighter intervals to break through. Showers could taper off later, leaving calmer conditions by nightfall. It’s still wise to anticipate wet spells, but some sunshine might peek out.
Friday sees a milder trend, though slight drizzle might appear early on. Temperatures near 17°C bring a pleasant feel, encouraging clearer skies as the day progresses. Any passing showers should remain brief, loosening their grip by afternoon. Sunshine is likely at times, extending brighter spells until dusk sets in.
This weekend begins with Saturday looking unsettled, featuring patchy cloud and scattered rain. Temperatures about 16°C keep conditions relatively mild, although the wind may strengthen in exposed spots. Intermittent sunshine could break through at intervals, offering fleeting brightness. Overall, expect varying skies that can switch swiftly from light to damp.
Sunday delivers moderate rain, with temperatures near 11°C and increasingly gusty winds in many exposed areas. Heavy downpours are more likely in the afternoon, creating a soggy end to the weekend around Tavistock. Clouds should mostly dominate for much of the day, though scattered breaks could appear briefly before nightfall brings further showers.
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