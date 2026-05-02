Saturday, May 2 in Tavistock promises moderate rain, with drizzle and temperatures about 16°C. This weekend begins quite damp, expect soggy weather through the day. Overnight mist could settle in, dropping lows near 7°C. Occasional breaks in cloud might appear, but wet spells will likely dominate hours. Winds remain gentle.
Tomorrow also looks quite rainy, bringing moderate showers and temperatures near 15°C. Fog could again linger around dawn, with lows about 9°C. Intermittent drizzle may persist throughout midday, so expect fairly soggy weather overall. Occasional lighter periods might emerge, but heavier bursts are likely off and on. Winds stay light.
Monday turns showery with patchy rain and temperatures about 16°C. Early morning cloud should lift gently, though drizzle might return by lunchtime. Evening offers a slight dip near 8°C, but skies could brighten again briefly. Rain remains a strong possibility, keeping the weather fresh and slightly cooler than recent days.
Tuesday should feature patchy rain nearby, with afternoon highs near 15°C. Mornings might feel brisk, hovering around 6°C. Light showers are possible, though sunshine could break through in spots. Damp patches might clear late, leaving cooler air by nightfall. Overall, weather remains varied, so brief drizzles may pop up intermittently.
Wednesday keeps the unsettled theme, bringing light rain and highs about 12°C. Overnight values could sink near 5°C, and clouds could linger most of the day. Patchy showers may arrive during afternoon hours, with a few breaks of sunshine around evening. Expect a gentle breeze to accompany this cooler weather.
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