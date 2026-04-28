Today, Tuesday, April 28, brings patchy rain with brief clear spells. Temperatures about 13°C will keep things mild, but a few showers may pop up in the afternoon. Tavistock can expect a bit of overcast sky later on, though sunshine might peek through between showers.
Tomorrow looks partly cloudy with possible rain in the afternoon. Temperatures close to 15°C are expected, and there could be gentle breezes throughout the day. Light showers might appear in the evening, but brighter intervals should offer a pleasant weather window for short spells.
Thursday may start off sunny before turning partly cloudy later. Temperatures about 14°C will keep it feeling comfortable, and rain chances look low for now. Afternoon skies might remain mostly dry, though a little drizzle cannot be ruled out late in the day.
Friday could bring lighter winds with a mix of clouds and some rain. Temperatures near 19°C may offer a noticeable warm-up, though there is a decent chance of showers by midday. Occasional spells of drizzle might linger, but more settled conditions are likely late afternoon.
This weekend appears wetter, with moderate rain likely on Saturday and temperatures about 17°C. Afternoon light showers may continue, possibly easing off overnight. Conditions could remain damp, so a few bursts of rain are possible through the day. Despite the unsettled outlook, gentle breezes should keep things from feeling chilly. Sunday might bring a slight improvement, though patchy clouds and scattered rain mostly remain in the forecast for the days ahead and beyond.
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