Today, Saturday, April 25, welcomes bright weather with temperatures near 19°C. Slight patchy rain might appear late in the afternoon, but the night dips to about 6°C. In Tavistock, a similar outlook should hold, keeping conditions mostly pleasant. Light winds and clear skies bring a springlike vibe through the region.
Tomorrow remains overcast, reaching near 17°C by midday. Skies stay grey yet relatively dry, with some cloud lingering into the evening and lows about 7°C. Damp air could dominate, though heavy showers are not expected, allowing modest brightness to peek through on occasion. Winds remain gentle throughout the entire day.
Another burst of sunshine arrives Monday, climbing to about 18°C under mainly clear skies. Mornings rest near 5°C, and mild breezes help maintain a comfortable feel throughout the day. Afternoon conditions stay bright, with only minor cloud patches drifting by. Evening cools; no rain is anticipated, preserving a mild outlook.
Patchy rain is anticipated Tuesday, peaking near 17°C in the afternoon. Early hours hover close to 6°C, though showers may lighten later, offering drier intervals. Cloud coverage might increase during midday, but any rainfall should remain brief, making way for occasional bright spots across the region. Winds remain fairly light.
Sunshine returns Wednesday at about 15°C, while overnight dips near 5°C. Bright spells dominate, although occasional gusts could usher in cooler pockets, keeping weather conditions varied. Clouds stay sparse, and showers appear unlikely, ensuring a stable forecast through midday. Late afternoon brings mild air and extended clear skies all round.
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