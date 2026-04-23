Today, Thursday, April 23, is set for glorious sunshine from early morning until late afternoon, with temperatures near 15°C and dipping to about 8°C by nighttime. Clear skies remain steady, and there’s little hint of rain. Light winds keep the air feeling pleasant throughout.
Tomorrow sees similar sunny spells, featuring daytime figures near 15°C and settling near 6°C overnight. Gentle breezes keep conditions pleasant, and clouds stay minimal throughout the day. Patchy cloud cover may drift by, but no significant gloom is expected. Sunlight holds strong, maintaining a bright glow until evening.
A bright Saturday arrives with abundant sunshine, climbing to about 17°C in the afternoon and drifting close to 7°C by late evening. No showers appear likely, and the general outlook remains calm. Warm daylight hours offer a comfortable vibe for those stepping outside. Gentle wind remains mild, letting you enjoy the day.
This weekend on Sunday looks partly cloudy but mostly dry, peaking near 16°C and falling to about 5°C later on. Light winds add a touch of freshness, though the day should feel comfortably mild. Sunshine could break through the clouds, keeping the mood bright. Overnight remains calm, with no hint of showers on the horizon.
A mild Monday reaches near 18°C and descends to about 5°C as darkness sets in. Sunny conditions persist, and skies remain relatively uncluttered. In Tavistock, conditions stay stable and free of rain. Gentle warmth lingers through midday, offering more dryness before evening sets in. Late-night skies remain clear. No showers loom.
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