Today, Sunday, April 19, will be mostly clear with occasional patchy rain. Temperatures near 3°C in the early hours climb to about 13°C by late afternoon. In Tavistock, a light breeze may bring a gentle chill, with no heavy showers expected. Skies appear mostly bright in the morning, turning slightly overcast into the afternoon.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain returning, especially around midday, with temperatures near 3°C at dawn and highs of about 11°C. Winds could be breezy, making it feel slightly cooler. Cloudy spells might linger until evening, but drier intervals should emerge later, giving brief breaks in the cloud cover.
The next day should bring partly cloudy skies, with highs near 12°C and morning lows about 4°C. Rainfall looks minimal, so expect a mix of overcast and sunny breaks. Breezes remain moderate, though occasional gusts may pop up here and there. Afternoon skies might brighten, allowing a comfortable day overall.
Midweek is shaping up to be partly cloudy again, reaching near 13°C after a mild start of about 7°C. Gusts could pick up, but skies remain mostly calm with plenty of sunshine. Some clouds may drift through, yet no significant rain appears likely. Conditions may feel a bit cooler in shaded spots, though sunshine should boost the overall warmth.
Later in the week sees sunshine on Thursday, climbing near 15°C from about 4°C. Minimal cloud cover is expected, and a gentle breeze promises pleasant conditions. Mild days continue after that, with highs near the mid-teens and only occasional cloud.
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