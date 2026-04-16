Today, Thursday, April 16, in Tavistock sees patchy rain and cloudier spells. Showers linger on and off, with temperatures near 13°C as the day’s high. Skies remain mostly grey, although brief clear patches might emerge. Slightly milder air moves in by evening, but the overall outlook stays damp.
Tomorrow maintains a showery mood, with patchy rain persisting and a daytime peak about 12°C. Conditions look quite cloudy, and occasional drizzle could appear towards midday. Skies might brighten briefly, but the chance of steady sunshine remains limited. Overnight, temperatures dip near 5°C under lingering mist.
This weekend starts with patchy rain on Saturday, featuring highs about 13°C. Morning fog may linger, keeping the early hours near 3°C. By midday, slightly milder air allows occasional sunshine. Evening skies remain partly cloudy, though the likelihood of further rain is low.
This weekend continues with a sunnier Sunday, reaching about 14°C under clearer skies. Early chill hangs near 3°C, but warmth quickly builds. Rain stays unlikely throughout the day, encouraging bright conditions. Gentle breezes persist late into the evening, while night-time readings hover about 6°C beneath starry views.
The new week begins on Monday with mostly sunny skies and a high about 12°C. Early morning starts cool near 3°C, giving the day a crisp feel. There’s a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon, but conditions remain pleasant overall. Evening settles under clear skies, accompanied by a mild breeze. Overnight, temperatures slip near 5°C, marking a gentle close. No further showers appear likely.
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