Today, Thursday, April 13, brings a sunny morning before patchy rain arrives by midday. Skies stay partly cloudy in the late afternoon, with temperatures about 11°C. Overnight conditions may clear briefly, but mild rain is possible again. Winds remain light, keeping things fairly calm with near 1°C slightly early morning.
Tomorrow is set to continue wet conditions, with intermittent rain and breezy air and occasional clouds. Temperatures reach near 13°C in the afternoon, while morning starts about 4°C. Showers remain likely throughout the day, and winds could pick up slightly. The evening may bring lighter drizzle but stays mostly overcast.
Saturday continues the pattern of patchy rain, with temperatures hovering near 13°C by midday and about 8°C at dawn. Showers appear on and off, occasionally turning heavier in the afternoon. Winds might strengthen, making conditions feel cooler. Partial clearing is possible later, but damp weather is still fairly likely overall.
Sunday might offer a break from persistent rain, with occasional fog in the early hours and highs about 14°C. Skies remain mostly cloudy, though mild levels persist and minimal drizzle could occur. Morning starts near 6°C, gradually warming as the day progresses. Light winds offer calmer conditions before dusk arrives.
Monday stays partly cloudy, with temperatures near 14°C and minimal chance of rain. Early hours may hover near 8°C, gradually easing into a pleasant afternoon. The rest of the week looks similar, offering calm skies across Tavistock. Light breezes are expected, wrapping up a relatively mild and peaceful stretch overall.
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