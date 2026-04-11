Today, Saturday, April 11, in Tavistock, showers are likely with patchy rain drifting through. Temperatures about 10°C during the afternoon, dipping to near 4°C after dark. Moderate breezes might add a chill, so expect a damp day overall. Skies remain mostly cloudy, keeping most sunshine at bay for many hours.
Tomorrow brings more unsettled conditions, featuring patchy rain and occasional brighter spells. Temperatures hovering near 11°C, settling around 4°C at night. The showery theme continues, though rain intensity may vary throughout the day. Clouds could break briefly, allowing a glimpse of sunshine between showers. Expect fleeting dry periods at times.
That Monday appears milder, with temperatures about 11°C in the afternoon and a low near 2°C overnight. Intermittent rain might pass by, but a few clearer intervals are possible early on. Wind speeds ease slightly compared to recent days, so conditions feel a touch more comfortable outdoors under spring skies.
That Tuesday offers a slight warm-up, reaching near 14°C, while dropping to about 5°C later. A mix of overcast skies and scattered rain is on the horizon. These showers are not expected to linger for too long, leaving space for a few pleasant breaks amid occasional drizzle and gentle breezes.
That Wednesday maintains the mild trend, with daytime highs about 14°C and nighttime levels near 8°C. Patchy rain looks set to return, bringing fleeting downpours through parts of the day. Clouds remain persistent, though the breeze stays moderate. A generally damp stretch concludes as the week continues under grey skies.
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