Today, Tuesday, April 7, in Tavistock looks mostly sunny, with a short burst of early rain. Conditions clear quickly, leaving bright skies for the afternoon. Temperatures near 17°C remain mild, with moderate winds bringing gentle breezes. Overall, skies stay bright under a warm sun. Warmer air arrives late, keeping skies bright.
Tomorrow starts with plenty of sunshine, followed by a chance of midday showers. Temperatures about 21°C feel noticeably warmer, though patchy rain could appear later on. Skies vary between sunny spells and passing clouds, but any rain looks brief, leaving most of the day fairly bright overall. Sunshine may linger into evening.
Thursday brings partly cloudy skies and a noticeable drop in warmth. Temperatures near 12°C indicate a cooler afternoon, and brisk winds might pick up. Rain remains unlikely, allowing dry spells to persist. Cloud cover may shift at times, offering occasional glimpses of sunshine during the day.
Friday stands out with more cloud than sun, although showers are not expected. Temperatures about 10°C keep conditions on the cool side, while steady breezes maintain a slightly chilly feel. Clouds dominate much of the sky, yet the day stays mostly dry without any sign of heavier rain.
This weekend sees moderate rainfall on Saturday, maintaining a damp atmosphere through much of the day. Temperatures near 12°C offer mild conditions, though steady showers could occasionally intensify. Breezes stay moderate, and cloud coverage remains significant, ensuring minimal sunshine. Expect lingering wet weather before conditions eventually ease. Conditions may improve by night.
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