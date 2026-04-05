Today, Sunday, April 5, brings patchy rain and overcast skies. In Tavistock, conditions remain wet with showers through midday. Temperatures near 10°C feel crisp, dropping to about 2°C overnight. Occasional brighter spells might break through, but keep an eye on passing cloud cover and light showers throughout.

Tomorrow offers a drier outlook, with partly cloudy skies dominating much of the day. Temperatures near 14°C should feel more pleasant, while early morning could hover about 2°C. The day stays mostly calm, giving a welcome break from heavier rain. Sunshine may peek through in the afternoon.

Tuesday sees a chance of rain returning, bringing scattered showers throughout. Shades of sunshine might appear between these spells, though heavier clouds build at times. Temperatures about 16°C keep it mild, with lows near 9°C overnight. Light breezes could swing in, but no stormy conditions are expected.

Wednesday promises brighter weather, delivering long periods of sunshine and minimal cloud cover. Temperatures near 19°C will make it feel quite warm compared to earlier in the week. Nights dip to about 8°C, providing cooler moments. Rain looks unlikely, with clear conditions expected well into the evening.

Thursday continues the trend of pleasant conditions, with more sunshine and light winds. Temperatures about 19°C linger, while overnight levels remain near 8°C. No downpours are on the horizon, so the rest of the week should remain fairly settled. Skies stay bright, marking a cheerful end to the period. Mild weather extends beyond Thursday. Conditions remain friendly heading steadily into this weekend.

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