Today (Thursday, April 9) in Tavistock brings patchy rain, with morning temperatures near 2°C rising to about 13°C. A few clear spells might appear, though gusty breezes could keep skies unsettled. Conditions remain mostly cloudy, so expect brief showers during midday before slightly cooler air returns in the late evening.
Tomorrow sees more rain, starting with temperatures near 3°C and climbing to about 9°C by midday. Light drizzle may linger, turning heavier this afternoon. Unexpected breaks in cloud cover could occur, but scattered showers remain likely. Breezes ease a little as the day proceeds, ending with a rather damp outlook.
Saturday promises moderate rain and stronger winds, with early temperatures near 4°C and highs about 9°C. Intermittent showers mix with occasional heavier bursts, making the day feel chilly. Misty patches might develop if skies briefly clear, but frequent downpours persist. Conditions remain unsettled, offering limited chances of any lengthy dryness.
Sunday brings occasional patchy rain with morning readings near 3°C rising to about 11°C later. Sunshine is possible around midday, though showers could return by late afternoon. Light drizzle may develop, keeping conditions cool. Winds stay brisk, especially after dark, sustaining scattered rain through the evening and into the night.
Monday features patchy rain once again, beginning with temperatures near 2°C and reaching about 11°C at peak. Occasional drizzle might fall during early hours, followed by slightly brighter spells. A few scattered showers remain possible throughout the afternoon, but calmer breezes help ease any lingering damp conditions during late evening.
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