Today, Friday, April 10, brings patchy rain and occasional drizzle, with skies turning partly cloudy at times. Temperatures hover near 9°C, so expect a breezy but mild day for spring weather enthusiasts. Cloud cover is likely to shift randomly, offering short glimpses of sunshine between rainy spells.
Tomorrow sees more widespread rain, delivering moderate showers for much of the day. Temperatures stay about 9°C, though wind gusts could feel brisk. Any breaks in the clouds will likely be brief. Early morning downpours may lighten slightly in the afternoon, but wet conditions hang around.
This weekend on Sunday continues the wet trend, with frequent bursts of light rain. Temperatures remain near 10°C, and breezy conditions might linger. Occasional sunny spells could appear later in the afternoon, but showers will remain a possibility. Damp breezes keep things feeling cool, emphasising the need for a sturdy umbrella.
A gradual improvement emerges Monday, with lighter rain early on giving way to brighter skies. Temperatures approach 11°C, creating a slightly warmer feel. The forecast suggests less cloud cover by late afternoon, hinting at a more pleasant end to the day. Gentle winds may also help ease any lingering dampness.
Tuesday promises predominantly sunny intervals and comfortable temperatures about 12°C. Overcast patches may drift over, but no significant rainfall is expected. Bright skies dominate overall, though occasional clouds may drift by. Calm winds round out a gentle spring outlook. Anyone checking the weather in Tavistock might find these clues useful, though conditions can always shift unexpectedly.
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