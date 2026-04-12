Today, Sunday, April 12, in Tavistock features frequent light rain and the possibility of patchy drizzle during the daytime. Conditions brighten slightly toward evening, though lingering cloud cover keeps skies grey. Temperatures hover near 10°C, while overnight values dip to about 2°C. The local weather forecast suggests on-and-off wet spells all day.
Tomorrow sees drier moments early on, but patchy rain remains a possibility. Temperatures reach about 11°C, with mornings near 2°C. Overcast skies may break briefly, though showers continue to appear throughout the afternoon, maintaining a mild yet slightly unsettled weather forecast.
Tuesday offers a modest warm-up, climbing to about 14°C by midday. Early temperatures rest near 4°C, and light rain could develop periodically. Foggy patches may linger, but periods of dryness should show up now and then. Conditions remain changeable, encouraging occasional drizzle and cloudy stretches through the day.
Wednesday is expected to be wetter again, with rain likely and highs near 14°C. Early readings hover about 8°C, introducing a mild start. Intermittent downpours will mix with cloud breaks, bringing shifting skies from morning to late afternoon. Some short-lived bright spells could still pop up among the showers.
Thursday looks calmer overall, with a chance of spotty rain. Afternoon temperatures climb near 13°C, and mornings settle about 7°C. Skies may switch between clouds and sun, generating a more settled outlook. Conditions remain mild heading into this weekend, suggesting the weather forecast could maintain gentle transitions. No drastic temperature shifts appear likely, though a breeze may pick up occasionally.
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