Today, Tuesday, April 14, features persistent rain and occasional drizzle, creating a damp atmosphere from morning through evening. Foggy spots could appear early on, before conditions remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures near 14°C make it relatively mild, though some breeziness might be felt at times under the grey skies.
Tomorrow continues the unsettled pattern with patchy rain and possible mist lingering in the morning. Intermittent drier interludes may appear around midday, but clouds return by late afternoon. Temperatures hover about 14°C again, ensuring a mild feel, even if scattered showers persist into the evening hours.
Thursday brings occasional drizzle early on, followed by light rain bursts through midday. Some brighter periods could develop late in the afternoon, but grey conditions dominate overall. Temperatures near 14°C keep breezes comfortable, though lingering moisture may create misty spots. Rainfall lessens toward dusk, offering a brief reprieve from showers.
Friday sees more mixed skies, with patchy rain in the morning and occasional sunny intervals emerging by midday. Conditions stay partly cloudy into the afternoon, allowing fleeting glimpses of blue. Temperatures about 14°C maintain mild weather, though quick showers could still pop up. Evening looks calmer, reducing overall rainfall chances.
This weekend promises occasional light drizzle early on Saturday, then brighter spells later. Temperatures hover near 14°C, continuing the mild trend. Cloud cover persists at times, but bursts of sunshine may appear late afternoon. In Tavistock, further patchy rain can move through, yet conditions remain generally calm into the evening. And mild, damp patterns persist widely.
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