Today is set to bring moderate rain, with temperatures near 13°C and breezy conditions that might persist throughout Wednesday, April 15. Morning drizzle could make an early appearance, and heavier showers are expected by midday. The evening should dip to about 9°C, creating a cool end to the first day of this forecast period. Tavistock may see frequent downpours, so keep an eye on cloudy skies overhead.
Tomorrow looks like patchy rain, with temperatures about 13°C and a mild start near 8°C. Occasional clouds are expected, and lighter showers may appear during midday. The afternoon could bring clearer periods, though a few raindrops might still linger. Evening conditions should remain mild, making for a gentler second day overall.
Friday promises a slight chance of rain early on, with morning temperatures hovering near 6°C. The day is forecast to warm to about 14°C, which should keep conditions comfortable. Brief drizzle could pop up again by lunchtime, but skies may brighten later. Evening hours look drier, with minimal cloud cover expected.
This weekend arrives on Saturday with significantly clearer skies after a crisp morning near 3°C. Afternoon sunshine drives temperatures to about 14°C, creating a pleasant atmosphere for most of the day. Winds remain light, so conditions should stay calm. Any rain risk is minimal, ensuring a tranquil start to the weekend.
Sunday continues the sunny spell, lifting temperatures to near 14°C by the afternoon, while overnight lows hover about 3°C. Blue skies dominate most hours, though a thin cloud layer might occasionally pass overhead. No rain is anticipated, and gentle breezes persist. Warmer weather wraps up the final day of this forecast period.
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