In Tavistock, Friday, April 17 starts with light drizzle and patchy rain lingering through midday. Conditions remain cloudy into the afternoon with brief breaks in the overcast. Temperatures about 12°C are expected, though a gentle breeze might make it feel cooler. A misty evening could arrive as showers gradually ease. Local weather fans might see a few heavier bursts after midday.
Tomorrow looks damp in the early hours with patchy rain likely. Skies could brighten later, but any sunshine may be short-lived. Temperatures near 13°C bring mild air for most of the day, though occasional drizzle might linger until evening. Forecast details suggest cooler pockets early on, so early drizzle may persist.
This weekend settles into sunnier skies, offering a welcome break from the showers. Temperatures about 14°C lift spirits without any abrupt downpours expected. The day begins cool, but gentle warmth should spread by mid-morning, keeping conditions pleasant as clouds remain few. Local weather reports hint that cloud cover remains minimal later on.
Monday features more sunshine, though fleeting clouds might pass overhead. Temperatures near 12°C should hold throughout the afternoon. A light breeze could kick up by midday, but no significant rain is on the horizon. Evening skies are likely to stay clear, promoting a calm night. Some late clouds might develop overhead.
Tuesday may see patchy clouds with scattered showers developing in the morning. Blustery winds could pick up, although temperatures about 12°C remain moderate. Some drizzle can linger into late afternoon, but brighter conditions might emerge before sunset.
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