Today, Saturday, April 18, in Tavistock brings a partly cloudy start with occasional sunshine later. Temperatures about 13°C and lows near 3°C promise mild conditions. No significant rain is expected, so mostly dry skies throughout the day. Evening skies should remain clear with a gentle breeze. Light fog may linger at dawn.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain nearby and fairly calm wind. Daytime highs reach about 13°C again, with lows near 3°C. Occasional showers are likely, though they may be brief. Cloud cover increases in the afternoon, but some sunny moments could break through before evening. Misty patches are possible early on.
This Monday sees another patchy rain scenario with temperatures near 12°C at the peak. Overnight lows hover about 3°C, giving a cool feel. Showers might appear in the afternoon, though the morning could feature clearer spells. A light to moderate breeze may accompany these varying conditions. Morning fog could appear.
Tuesday looks set for continued unsettled weather, with maximum temperatures about 11°C and lows near 3°C. Rain remains possible during midday, though it may ease into overcast skies later. Breezy conditions pick up, so expect a bit of wind. Sporadic sunshine might emerge whenever the clouds thin. Brief sunny spells are possible.
Wednesday sees partly cloudy skies returning, with highs near 13°C and overnight figures around 7°C. Some cloud cover persists, but it should stay mostly dry. A steady breeze is anticipated, although sunny spells are on the horizon. Less rain is projected, making for a calmer midweek outlook.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.