Today, Monday, April 27, is set to be sunny, with temperatures near 19°C and only light breezes in Tavistock. Expect clear skies most of the day and barely any sign of rain. The weather forecast looks perfect for a bright start to the week, bringing mild conditions that feel quite welcoming.
Tomorrow delivers patchy rain throughout the day, with temperatures about 14°C. Occasional showers may linger, but there should be drier intervals in between. Winds could pick up slightly, though nothing too strong. Skies remain fairly cloudy, creating a more subdued atmosphere after the earlier sunshine. The local forecast suggests gentle breezes and comfort for most.
Expect patchy rain on Wednesday, with highs near 16°C. Showers seem likely, but brighter spells could emerge later on. Breezes might intensify, giving the afternoon a slightly cooler feel. The overall outlook remains changeable, so the weather forecast indicates brief breaks from the drizzle here and there.
Rainy spells persist on Thursday, with temperatures about 16°C and heavier downpours at times. Cloud cover stays thick, potentially limiting any sunshine. Winds are forecast to become gusty, adding to the unsettled conditions. Despite the wetter pattern, there could be occasional lulls offering a short-lived respite from the rain.
Friday appears bright with temperatures near 16°C and minimal wind, offering a pleasant end to the week. Sunshine dominates much of the day, bringing a welcome change from the earlier showers. This weekend promises calmer skies, although some patchy cloud could linger. No further rain is currently expected.
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