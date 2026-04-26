Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday, April 26, in Tavistock, with temperatures near 18°C by midday. Minimal chance of rain makes it feel carefree, while gentle breezes help maintain mild conditions through the afternoon. Early morning fog may linger briefly, but it should lift quickly, leaving clearer views by late morning.
Tomorrow is bright and sunny, offering temperatures about 18°C once again. Clear skies dominate, and no real sign of rain is expected. Breezes remain light, allowing for a comfortable atmosphere. Morning starts crisp but quickly warms up. A few high clouds could drift by, though nothing significant looms.
Expect patchy rain on Tuesday, with occasional cloud breaks and temperatures near 13°C. Some drizzle could appear here and there, but it shouldn’t persist all day. Light drizzle is possible before lunchtime, while breezes gain strength later. Mist could form overnight if humidity builds.
Wednesday brings slightly stronger breezes and potential scattered showers, keeping conditions unsettled. Look for temperatures about 16°C, though sunny spells might peek through later. Rain could be more noticeable by afternoon, but it might taper sporadically. Skies could brighten at times, but passing clouds remain frequent. Evening might see a dip in wind intensity.
Thursday remains wet with moderate rain likely throughout much of the day. Temperatures near 11°C could feel cooler in the breeze, and heavier downpours are possible. Cloud cover looks extensive, so sunshine may be hard to find. Mornings stay damp, with haze not ruled out. Hours could see steadier rain, reinforcing a chilly feel.
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