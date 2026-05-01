Today is Friday, May 1, and the weather forecast points to a blend of cloud cover and occasional drizzle, easing into partial sunshine by afternoon. Early morning might feel damp with a slight chance of misty spells, but conditions should brighten later. Temperatures hover near 16°C, providing a pleasantly mild feel.
Tomorrow starts on a cloudy note, with patchy rain likely during the day. Some misty conditions could linger early on, and drizzle may pop up intermittently. Skies may remain grey, but there is a chance of brief sunny breaks if showers pass swiftly. Temperatures stay about 15°C, so it remains fairly mild this weekend.
Sunday continues the unsettled pattern, bringing more scattered rain showers through midday. There could be occasional drier interludes, though heavier drizzle can’t be ruled out. The overall atmosphere might feel a bit humid, and temperatures sit roughly 14°C. Despite the damp weather, any fleeting gaps in the clouds might offer slight relief.
Monday keeps the theme consistent, featuring overcast skies with the likelihood of light rain. Misty patches could develop in the early hours, especially in sheltered spots. Temperatures reach near 14°C, creating gentle yet cool conditions that linger into the afternoon. The weather forecast suggests occasional lulls between showers.
Tuesday looks similar, with cloudy skies dominating most of the day. Light rain remains possible, though there could be brief moments of brighter weather. Temperatures settle about 14°C, rounding off a spell of mild and showery conditions at Tavistock. Further changes might unfold towards midweek, keeping this forecast dynamic.
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