Today, Wednesday, April 29, in Tavistock, offers mostly sunny skies early on before patchy rain moves in about midday. Light breezes could pick up slightly, but torrential conditions look unlikely. Temperatures hover near 16°C, bringing mild weather that encourages comfortable conditions. Some late-afternoon dryness may return as clouds gradually clear.
Tomorrow should continue with partly cloudy weather and minimal rain. Brief sunshine could peek through, helping temperatures reach about 14°C. Winds remain moderate, ensuring conditions feel breezy yet manageable. Forecast details indicate occasional cloudy patches but nothing severe. Late evening skies may be clearer, offering a break from any lingering grey.
Friday might bring patchy showers, especially approaching midday, though bursts of sunshine are still predicted. Temperatures near 17°C provide a mild feeling overall, with calmer winds helping keep conditions comfortable. Any rain is expected to be light, so the day could see more bright spells than gloom.
This weekend begins with Saturday feeling slightly cool at about 15°C. Patchy rain may appear, but drier intervals provide short spells of daylight to enjoy. Skies look cloudier in the late afternoon, though wind speeds stay lower. Off-and-on showers are likely but not prolonged, keeping conditions manageable.
Sunday looks wetter, with moderate rain forecast throughout much of the day. The day remains fairly cool, near 15°C, but heavier bursts are possible in the morning. Cloud coverage persists, so bright spells may be rare. Conditions remain showery into the evening, bringing a damp end to the weekend. Heavier showers might persist overnight.
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