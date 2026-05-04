Today, Monday, May 4, the weather forecast suggests patchy rain with occasional light showers. Temperatures near 16°C during the day, dipping to about 6°C later. Clouds dominate much of the sky, though some brief brighter spells may appear. Conditions remain fairly calm with gentle breezes and locally steady rainfall possible.
Tomorrow brings more patchy rain with calmer spells at times. Temperatures hover near 15°C by midday, then drop to about 6°C overnight. Occasional drizzle could pop up, keeping conditions changeable. Expect mostly cloudy skies, but keep a lookout for short breaks of sunshine. Winds remain light, ensuring only minimal chill.
Midweek (Wednesday) sees bursts of rain continuing, with afternoon temperatures near 12°C and lows about 4°C. Conditions stay on the cooler side, although occasional sunny patches might brighten the day. Showers remain persistent through the evening, so some damp spells are likely. Breezes begin picking up, but nothing too strong.
Heading into Thursday, patchy rain and grey skies dominate throughout the region. Temperatures climb near 13°C, with overnight lows about 5°C. Occasional drizzle may appear, but expect short dry intervals in between. Light winds continue, ensuring no chill. Misty moments are possible through the day, adding to the damp atmosphere.
Rolling into Friday, Tavistock features patchy rain and moderate breezes, with daytime temperatures near 14°C and lows about 5°C. Light showers may linger, but some cloud breaks could give a hint of brightness. This weekend looks showery too at times, so rain remains in the forecast for those final days.
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