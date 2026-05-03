Today, Sunday, May 3, looks grey with patchy drizzle sweeping through the morning. Temperatures near 15°C will feel mild despite some light rain. Mist might linger early on, but brief brighter spells could appear later. Gentle breezes keep conditions comfortable, setting a damp tone for the day. Light showers linger.
Tomorrow sees bright morning skies turning wet by midday. Temperatures about 15°C are likely, with occasional drizzle creeping in. In Tavistock, unsettled weather could persist into late afternoon. A touch of sun may emerge again, but clouds remain dominant throughout the day. Evening hours might bring lighter breezes. Gentle spells.
The following day arrives cooler with readings hovering near 14°C. Patchy rain lingers, though a few breaks in the cloud could appear later. Drizzle may show up intermittently, but stronger winds remain unlikely. Overall, it stays mildly unsettled yet comfortable for most. Occasional gusts might arise, but not too significant.
Another day looks damp, with temperatures near 11°C and patches of mist early on. Light drizzle could pass through in the morning, and grey skies dominate much of the afternoon. Occasional rain is expected, though dryness may briefly take hold. Winds pick up slightly by dusk. Conditions remain fairly mild.
A brighter outlook emerges with temperatures about 12°C but persistent cloud cover. Occasional rain showers linger at times, although partial sunshine could break through. Breezes strengthen slightly, hinting at a fresher feel. The rest of the week sees modest improvements, keeping mild spells in place. This weekend may stay mild.
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