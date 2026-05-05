Today, Tuesday, May 5, in Tavistock sees patchy rain with temperatures about 15°C. The morning begins near 7°C, giving way to a mild afternoon. Clouds stay overhead, and brief rain spells could appear now and then. There's no sign of anything heavy, but expect a few damp moments throughout the day.
Tomorrow remains showery, with temperatures near 12°C. The air feels cooler, and scattered rain might stick around into the afternoon. Skies stay mostly grey, but any heavier bursts should taper off before evening, keeping conditions fairly calm overall. Breezes stay gentle, offering a slightly brisk atmosphere throughout the day.
Thursday sees milder air with highs about 14°C. Morning temperatures hover near 6°C, climbing under occasional cloud cover. Light rain remains possible, though breaks in the clouds might appear here and there. The day leans settled overall, without extended downpours in the forecast. Any drizzle should be brief and scattered.
Friday offers a mild bump, with temperatures about 16°C. Early hours rest near 9°C, then skies turn mostly overcast. Sunny spells could pop up, yet patchy rain nearby remains possible. Any downpour likely stays light, so the day should feel comfortable overall, with minimal wind. Humidity stays moderate as well.
This weekend sees Saturday reach about 17°C, with a morning near 9°C. Overcast skies may break briefly, revealing sunny intervals. Showers are probable later, but conditions won't turn severe. Breezes pick up slightly, so small gusts could fly about. The day remains mild, nicely wrapping up the week's weather update.
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