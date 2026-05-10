Today, Sunday, May 10, in Tavistock will start partly cloudy with some sunshine likely by midday. Patchy rain might appear in the afternoon, but skies stay mostly clear by evening. Temperatures near 16°C promise a mild day, dropping to about 4°C overnight. Light breezes keep things comfortable throughout the day.
Tomorrow looks unsettled, bringing patchy showers near midday. Temperatures about 13°C could dominate, with cooler air rolling in later. Skies may brighten toward dusk, though drizzle remains possible. Early morning lows near 3°C hint at a start before the day warms. Cloud cover might linger intermittently, offering glimpses of sun.
The next day appears brighter, featuring sunny spells and occasional rain lurking in the late afternoon. Temperatures near 15°C should provide a comfortable midday, dipping to about 3°C overnight. Clouds could gather but are not expected to linger too long. Mild breezes set an easy tone for the daytime hours.
Midweek sees a chance of damp weather, with light rain scattered across the afternoon. Temperatures about 12°C may prevail, dropping to near 5°C after dark. Intermittent showers could persist, so dry moments might be mixed with drizzle. Warmer spells look limited, keeping the day feeling cool. Gusts might reinforce air.
Thursday remains unsettled, with patchy rain throughout. Daytime readings near 12°C may dip toward about 3°C overnight, continuing the cooler trend. Occasional breaks in cloud could reveal sunshine, but showers could return by the afternoon. Breeze levels remain moderate, preserving a crisp feel for the latter part of the week.
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