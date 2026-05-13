Today, Wednesday, May 13, in Tavistock, brings patchy rain with the chance of showers throughout the afternoon. The local weather forecast indicates temperatures about 12°C, feeling brisk at times, so watch out for damp spots in the morning and evening. The air remains somewhat cool, but occasional cloudy breaks may allow brief glimpses of sunshine.
Tomorrow, Thursday, continues the unsettled spell. The forecast suggests patchy rain on and off. Temperatures near 11°C keep it on the cooler side, and light drizzle may pop up around midday. A few drier intervals are possible, yet grey skies seem likely for much of the daytime.
Friday sees a mix of sunny intervals and scattered showers. Temperatures about 12°C maintain a mild feel, though any rain could linger in certain areas. Cloud cover might shift throughout the day, leading to changing conditions that swing between bright, clearer patches and brief raindrops.
Saturday, part of this weekend, offers slightly warmer conditions with highs near 13°C. Some patchy rain remains in the forecast, but there’s a chance of brighter spells breaking through. The day should feel more comfortable overall, though skies may still hold hints of grey at times.
Sunday rounds off the week with temperatures about 14°C, mild breezes, and occasional rain. Fog could appear early on, potentially clearing to reveal partial sunshine. However, lingering clouds might roll in later, bringing another brief shower or two and keeping conditions changeable through the final hours. Conditions may shift quickly, blending bursts of rain with fleeting sunshine.
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