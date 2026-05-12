Today, Monday, February 26, promises patchy rain with temperatures near 14°C and lows about 4°C. Skies might brighten occasionally, but showers are expected to pop up throughout the day. Breezes remain modest, so local weather watchers can expect calm conditions alongside the damp outlook. Overall, a mild spring feel persists.
Tomorrow in Tavistock might stay damp, with temperatures about 12°C and overnight dipping near 6°C. Rain remains likely, so extra clouds will linger for much of the day. Gusts could pick up slightly, but there should still be brief spells of lighter conditions between the showers. Local forecast suggests caution.
Wednesday brings cooler air, with daytime highs near 10°C and lows about 3°C. Patchy rain could continue, but there’s a decent chance of drier spells. Cloud cover remains thick at intervals, keeping sunshine limited. Winds may strengthen, making conditions feel touch brisker than earlier this week. Light drizzle is possible.
Thursday appears slightly warmer, with temperatures near 12°C and morning lows about 2°C. Some rain showers remain on the forecast, but breaks of sunshine could brighten the afternoon. Winds ease back a bit, creating a calmer feel. Overall, a mild trend continues, though damp periods may still surprise at times.
This weekend promises temperatures near 12°C by day and about 2°C overnight. Patchy rain lingers, but the chance of better weather grows later on. Conditions might remain cloudy, with occasional sun. Light breezes prevail, keeping things steady. Temperatures hold steady, ensuring a consistent spring-like atmosphere. Showers may appear toward nightfall.
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