Today, Friday, May 15, promises patchy rain nearby with occasional brighter spells. Temperatures near 11°C rise slowly through the day, then dip to about 2°C overnight. Gentle cloud cover lingers, but short sunny breaks are possible towards late afternoon. Light breezes keep conditions feeling cool at times.
Tomorrow continues this weekend trend of unsettled conditions. Early drizzle may appear, followed by on-and-off rain into the afternoon. Temperatures hover around 13°C before slipping to about 1°C overnight, with patchy clouds offering limited sunshine. A slight breeze could accompany the showery pattern, adding a mild chill.
Sunday sees more scattered showers that can persist through midday, along with clouds breaking occasionally for partial sunshine. Highs reach near 13°C, while lows settle about 4°C. Local conditions remain changeable, though heavier downpours may be brief. Moderate winds bring extra freshness, but calmer spells are still expected.
Monday is likely to stay fairly wet, as moderate rain pushes across much of the region. Temperatures stand around 13°C through daylight hours, then slide to about 6°C come nightfall. Cloud cover dominates, allowing only sparse clear intervals. Gusty winds might develop, but slower breezes could materialise later.
Tuesday offers lingering patchy rain, yet some longer drier phases could emerge later. Daytime readings climb near 16°C and decrease to about 11°C overnight. Showers remain possible, but heavier bursts should ease for calmer, though still cloudy, conditions. Balmy gusts may occur occasionally, including Tavistock, but breaks in rain are anticipated. Occasional light showers might still quietly surface after dark.
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