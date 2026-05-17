Today (Sunday, May 17) in Tavistock offers patchy rain, so skies could be grey at intervals. Clouds might linger, with scattered drops expected through the day. Temperatures near 13°C keep things cool, though a bit lighter breezes may occasionally bring brief drier spells. Overall, prepare for on-and-off showers. Light winds.
Tomorrow suggests moderate rain, with heavier bursts in the morning and steady drizzle later. Temperatures about 12°C keep the air feeling brisk under cloudy skies. Damp conditions persist throughout, so expect puddles and damp pavements. Brief lulls may occur, but widespread wet weather dominates for much of the day overall.
Tuesday sees another round of moderate rain, although breaks in the cloud might emerge. Temperatures hovering near 16°C indicate a slight warm-up. Occasional showers drift through the afternoon, but some patches of bright sky remain possible. Winds could pick up, adding a breezy element that amplifies the cool sensation somewhat.
Wednesday may feature patchy rain early on, then a mix of sun and cloud. Temperatures about 17°C suggest a milder afternoon, offering glimpses of pleasant weather. Occasional droplets could still appear, but sunny spells are likely to dominate. Gentle breezes keep conditions comfortable while scattered clouds hover across the region.
Thursday remains mostly cloudy with temperatures near 19°C, bringing a comfortable warmth. Rain appears unlikely, so dryness should reign for most of the day. Some cloud cover lingers, but lighter winds keep a mild feel. Occasional brighter spells could break through, finishing the week on a mild and settled note.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.