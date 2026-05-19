Today (Tuesday, May 19) in Tavistock brings moderate rain most of the day. Showers linger from early morning until late evening, with temperatures near 15°C. The breeze picks up occasionally, keeping things cool. Light rain is expected overnight, so weather stays unsettled. Conditions remain cloudy overall, making it a drizzly start.
Tomorrow features patchy rain in the morning, easing by midday. Skies turn partly cloudy later, with temperatures about 17°C. A gentle breeze lightens the feel, though some brief drizzle could appear. Conditions remain dry through the evening and into the night, offering a calmer stretch overall, with fewer showers.
Thursday sees a mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures near 18°C. Fog may show up early, but sunshine soon breaks through. The day feels bright, with calmer winds. No substantial rain is likely, so it should stay clear into the evening. A mild atmosphere lingers, keeping spirits lifted.
Friday promises largely sunny intervals, with temperatures near 20°C. Skies remain mostly clear by midday, though clouds may drift through later. No heavy rainfall is anticipated, so the atmosphere feels pleasant. Light breezes continue, ensuring a mild setting that extends comfortably into the evening. Overall, it’s a fine day.
This weekend looks brighter, even with a small chance of early rain. Temperatures about 22°C bring a gentle warmth by midday, and clouds break for extended sunny spells. Any drizzle clears swiftly, leaving a pleasant afternoon. Overnight conditions stay calm, sealing a fairly mild end to the week overall.
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