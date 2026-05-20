Today in Tavistock brings patchy rain and occasional cloud, with temperatures near 17°C and lows about 10°C. Some fog might hover later, but a few clearer breaks are possible. Breezes could pick up, so expect a mix of damp moments and drier spells throughout the day.
Tomorrow looks partly cloudy, offering drier weather forecast conditions and temperatures about 19°C. Rainfall chances remain low, though a lingering mist could appear early on. Sunny intervals are more likely toward midday, making it a brighter period overall.
Friday, May 22 may bring patchy rain, with thunderstorms possible later if clouds intensify. Temperatures about 21°C should keep the weather mild, and a few drier spells could still emerge in the morning. Winds look calmer than earlier in the week, but showers remain a high possibility into the evening.
Saturday sees a chance of early mist, though sunshine may break through by midday. Temperatures near 22°C look promising, while rain risk appears lower than previous days. Some clouds could still drift in, but the overall weather outlook leans towards drier skies. Evening conditions might cool slightly, keeping breezes fairly light.
Sunday maintains mild air and possible showers, with temperatures about 21°C. Early mist might linger, but hints of sunshine could take over at times. Patchy rain remains on the radar, yet intervals of dry weather should provide relief. Light winds continue, ensuring a generally calm forecast heading into the following week. The weekend is shaping up to be comfortable, though the chance of rain remains. Breezes look gentle, creating a calm environment, while conditions remain fairly settled throughout much of Sunday.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.