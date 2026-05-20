Sunday maintains mild air and possible showers, with temperatures about 21°C. Early mist might linger, but hints of sunshine could take over at times. Patchy rain remains on the radar, yet intervals of dry weather should provide relief. Light winds continue, ensuring a generally calm forecast heading into the following week. The weekend is shaping up to be comfortable, though the chance of rain remains. Breezes look gentle, creating a calm environment, while conditions remain fairly settled throughout much of Sunday.