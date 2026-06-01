In Tavistock, heavy rain sets the tone for today. The morning starts cloudy with mist clearing before showers roll in. Temperatures near 16°C keep conditions mild, though wet. Drizzle turns heavier by mid-afternoon, accompanied by grey skies. Evening sees more downpours, a damp start to the week. Expect continuing showers.
Tomorrow remains soggy with moderate rain likely throughout the day. Morning mist slowly lifts, revealing bouts of drizzle that persist until late afternoon. Temperatures about 18°C feel pleasant despite the showers. Late evening might see lighter bursts, but wet spells continue to dominate, ensuring the damp theme lingers. Expect puddles.
Wednesday, June 3 sees patchy rain drifting in and out. Early clouds break slightly, giving brief drier moments. Temperatures near 17°C keep conditions comfortable, though scattered showers persist into the evening. Some mist may appear overnight, but no major downpours are expected, maintaining a gentle, if slightly wet, atmosphere. Overall.
Thursday offers more unsettled skies as patchy rain continues. Morning cloud cover stays thick, leading to occasional light drizzle by midday. Temperatures near 16°C add mildness, but breezes might pick up later. Late afternoon showers could linger, though brief dry intervals are possible. Evening remains overcast, with intermittent light rain.
Friday maintains the rainy trend with moderate rain dominating much of the day. Temperatures about 16°C provide a slightly warmer feel, though persistent drizzle gives few breaks. Showers turn heavier around midday, then taper to lighter intervals by evening. The rest of the week appears similarly wet, but not extreme.
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