It's a warm start to the day across Tavistock and the surrounding countryside, with the sun shining brightly in the sky. As the morning progresses, the temperature will rise to a high of around 28°C, making it a perfect day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine. With only a little chance of rain, it's an ideal time to take a walk or have a picnic in one of the town's many parks.
As the day wears on, the gentle breeze will continue to blow, providing a comfortable cooling effect. The feels-like temperature will be around 26°C, making it feel warm but not overly hot. With the sun shining and the gentle breeze, it's a great day to get out and about in Tavistock.
As the evening approaches, the temperature will begin to dip, reaching a low of around 14°C overnight. The skies will remain clear, with little chance of rain, making it a great night to get out and enjoy the stars. With the warm weather expected to continue, it's a good idea to make the most of the sunshine and get outdoors while you can.
Overall, Tuesday is shaping up to be a fantastic day in Tavistock, with plenty of sunshine and warm weather. Make sure to stay sun-safe, wear a hat and sunscreen, and enjoy the beautiful summer weather. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)