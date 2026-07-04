Overcast skies dominate the day across Tavistock and the surrounding area, with a high of around 22°C and a gentle breeze from the direction the wind is coming from. With little chance of rain, it's a good day to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air, although you may want to pack a light layer for later in the day.
As the day wears on, the overcast conditions are expected to persist, with the temperature holding steady near 22°C. The gentle breeze will continue to blow, making it a comfortable day to be outside.
As we head into the evening, the temperature will dip to around 19°C, so it's a good idea to grab a jacket or sweater if you're planning on being out and about. The overcast skies will continue to dominate the landscape, with little chance of rain.
Overall, it's a calm and peaceful day in Tavistock, with plenty of cloud cover and comfortable temperatures. As we look ahead to the overnight period, the temperature will dip to a low of around 19°C, with the overcast skies persisting.