Today, Sunday, June 28, starts with patchy rain but brightens later. Light rain might appear early, with clouds clearing as the day progresses. Temperatures near 20°C at midday and dipping to about 9°C in the evening. Gentle breezes will accompany the mix of cloud and occasional sun throughout the afternoon.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain again, though mostly dry spells dominate. Most of the day appears comfortable, with sunshine peeking through. Temperatures near 21°C in the afternoon, dropping to about 9°C overnight. Some clouds linger, but the chance of substantial rain remains low. Conditions stay fairly mild throughout the late evening.
Tuesday brings a slight boost in rain likelihood around midday. Temperatures hover near 20°C, with occasional sun breaking through scattered clouds. Evening skies could remain overcast, but overall rainfall looks limited. Breezes may pick up a little, yet the atmosphere stays relatively calm. Expect a gentle dip to about 12°C.
Wednesday shines under sunny skies, with temperatures peaking near 21°C. Early mist may clear, leaving bright conditions for much of the day. Nights dip near 10°C, offering a cooler feel later on. Clouds are scarce, so any rain chance remains negligible. It’s a pleasant midweek spell, maintaining a mild outlook.
Thursday continues the warm, sunny trend, reaching about 21°C by early afternoon. Skies stay mostly clear, with limited risk of rain. Evenings cool gently, settling near 10°C, keeping conditions comfortable. In Tavistock, the forecast remains settled for the rest of the week, suggesting a smooth path toward this weekend’s sunshine.
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