Today, Friday, June 26, should be bright with sunny skies and minimal rain chances. Conditions remain warm with temperatures near 23°C and lows about 14°C in Tavistock. Light clouds may appear late, but no significant rain is expected. Pleasant weather is likely to persist into the evening.
Tomorrow stays partly cloudy and comfortable with highs hovering near 23°C and lows about 14°C. A mix of sun and cloud dominates, but any showers should be brief. Gentle breezes are likely to keep things pleasant throughout the day. Evening skies might remain mostly clear.
This weekend brings a shift to patchy rain nearby, with highs about 20°C and lows near 10°C. Occasional drizzles may pop up, though sunny breaks could still appear in the afternoon. Cloud cover grows by the evening, offering a cooler night. Intermittent sunshine could brighten some parts of the day.
Monday sees patchy rain around midday with temperatures near 21°C and lows dipping to about 9°C. Rainfall might be light and scattered, allowing some sunny spells to shine through. Overall, a mild start leads into a slightly cooler evening. Damp conditions might linger briefly before clearing overnight.
Tuesday is forecast to remain bright under mostly sunny conditions, with temperatures inching near 22°C and morning lows about 9°C. Dry skies and light winds dominate the final stretch of the week, offering a pleasant conclusion to June. Occasional clouds might drift by, but rain is highly unlikely. Skies remain bright until evening, promoting a pleasantly calm finish to the day.
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