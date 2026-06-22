Friday appears notably cooler at about 20°C, especially after morning fog dissipates. Damp conditions could persist, as patchy rain lingers in some spots. Winds strengthen a bit, bringing fresher air through midday. Occasional sunshine is possible, though scattered clouds might roll in, maintaining a mild end to the week. Later in the evening, lingering cloud cover could hold any drizzle, ensuring a wrap-up to the day. Some respite from the earlier heat is likely as cooler air flows through, keeping conditions comfortable.