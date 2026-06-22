Today (Monday, June 22) brings bright sunshine and mostly clear skies from dawn until nightfall. Temperatures near 26°C rise steadily through midday, and a gentle breeze could strengthen slightly in the afternoon. Rain remains unlikely, setting a perfect scene for a dry day in Tavistock.
Tomorrow appears even hotter, with plenty of sunshine forecast. Temperatures climb about 32°C by midday, while gentle wind conditions prevail. Rain chances stay minimal, and any cloud cover should be brief. Warmth stays prominent late into the evening, offering ongoing clear skies.
Wednesday extends the heatwave with temperatures near 31°C. Morning sun quickly warms the air, and clouds barely linger. Light breezes become noticeable, though rain remains unlikely. The afternoon keeps a strong dose of bright skies, carrying comfortable warmth toward sunset.
Thursday hints at patchy rain developing during the day, but sunny spells linger. Temperatures hover about 30°C, with a chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Cloud cover may increase, providing occasional shade. Wind picks up slightly, yet conditions remain warm overall.
Friday appears notably cooler at about 20°C, especially after morning fog dissipates. Damp conditions could persist, as patchy rain lingers in some spots. Winds strengthen a bit, bringing fresher air through midday. Occasional sunshine is possible, though scattered clouds might roll in, maintaining a mild end to the week. Later in the evening, lingering cloud cover could hold any drizzle, ensuring a wrap-up to the day. Some respite from the earlier heat is likely as cooler air flows through, keeping conditions comfortable.
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