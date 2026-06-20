Today, Saturday, June 20, kicks off this weekend with early fog and patchy rain likely by midday. Temperatures near 20°C accompany mild breezes, and conditions should brighten by afternoon. Light showers could linger, but skies appear clearer towards evening. Tavistock can expect gentle winds, making it a comfortable day overall.
Tomorrow continues the bright trend, offering clear skies most of the day and temperatures about 25°C. A light breeze in the morning gives way to calm conditions, ensuring a warm afternoon. Night-time dips near 11°C keep things mild, so expect an overall sunny outlook before Monday arrives.
The new week begins on Monday with stronger sunshine boosting temperatures near 29°C. A clear morning quickly warms up, giving little sign of rain throughout the day. A low near 16°C later on maintains comfortable evenings. Overall, a toasty start to the week, perfect for continued summery weather.
Tuesday turns even warmer, reaching temperatures about 31°C under sunny skies. Clear conditions remain steady, and any breeze is likely to feel balmy rather than cooling. Evening levels hover near 18°C, creating mild nights. No hint of rain appears, so anticipate a bright stretch continuing through midweek.
Wednesday maintains the scorching trend, pushing temperatures about 32°C under clear skies. No significant breeze interrupts, so daytime warmth holds steady. Daytime brightness stretches well into evening, offering extended sunshine. Nights drop near 20°C, keeping evenings on the mild side. Clouds stay minimal, reinforcing bright conditions throughout the day. With no rain expected, the week closes on a sweltering note.
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