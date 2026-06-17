Today, Wednesday, June 17, features patchy rain and occasional drizzle in Tavistock, with fleeting overcast moments thrown into the mix. Temperatures near 19°C will likely feel a bit damp, dipping to about 13°C once nightfall arrives. Some misty patches might develop, but any heavier rain should remain unlikely.
Tomorrow is mostly cloudy, with just a small chance of light rain. Temperatures near 21°C in the afternoon give a comfortable vibe before settling to about 12°C overnight. Fog may linger early on, but clearer breaks could appear later, delivering a slightly more uplifting forecast compared to today.
Friday brings a brighter outlook, with periods of sunshine emerging through cloudy intervals. Temperatures near 21°C might peak mid-afternoon, then shift to about 12°C after dusk. Rain seems unlikely, so expect mostly dry weather, though gentle breezes could stir up the air and keep conditions comfortable.
Saturday continues the mild pattern under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures about 21°C should offer a pleasant feel, dropping to near 11°C overnight. Sunshine may grace the morning, though patches of fog or mist could show up. No significant rain is expected, so the forecast remains friendly.
Sunday promises plenty of sunshine, pushing temperatures near 25°C by midday and easing to about 11°C later. Clear skies look set to dominate, with minimal chance of rain. Afternoon warmth might feel stronger, yet a light breeze could offer relief. A bright weather scenario appears ready for the weekend finale. Late evening is expected to remain clear, keeping that summery feel longer.
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