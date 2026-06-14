Today, Sunday, June 14, the weather in Tavistock looks sunny with temperatures about 20°C. No big chance of rain is expected, and skies should remain clear throughout the day. Light winds are possible by late afternoon, but conditions remain comfortable. Clear spells will likely persist into the night.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain with temperatures near 19°C. Morning hours might start partly cloudy, but a few scattered drops could appear later. Skies may brighten again by afternoon, and a mild breeze could develop. Overall, conditions remain manageable, with only a slight chance of any heavier rain. Evening stays calmer.
Tuesday looks partly cloudy and fairly dry, with temperatures approximately 19°C. Mist and fog may appear early, but sunshine should emerge by midday. Some overcast patches could linger, though rain remains unlikely. Wind speeds might pick up slightly later, yet conditions stay mild and comfortable into the evening and beyond.
Wednesday may deliver occasional rain showers, with temperatures about 18°C. Morning drizzle is possible, and light rain could persist until midday. Brief sunny spells might follow, but patchy rain remains a strong possibility. Winds could strengthen in the afternoon, making conditions breezier before calmer skies settle later on and overnight.
Thursday remains mostly dry, with temperatures near 20°C. Some morning fog could linger, but partial sunshine should break through. Chances of rain stay low, though a few clouds may form later. This weekend is shaping up to be similarly mild, offering more settled weather to close the week and beyond.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.